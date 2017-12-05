Oliver Food Bank goes solar

The Oliver Food Bank is using the power of the sun to increase its buying power.

It’s the first food bank in the south Okanagan to go solar.

Dave Malmberg of Argon Electrical and Solar Services launched the project two years ago by donating and installing the first two solar panels at the Oliver food bank.

The Oliver-based company wanted to help the local food bank save on electrical costs.

“Here in the Okanagan we aim for maximizing the summertime harvest, that’s the goal, like a squirrel, you want to pack it all away in the summer,” Malmberg said. “You build up a credit with Fortis, Fortis will store that credit, and give it back to you as you need it through the fall.”

The Town of Oliver, Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen and private donors stepped up to the plate to complete the $15,000 project.

Now twenty solar panels have been installed– generating enough power that potentially could completely wipe out electrical costs.

“It should be very, very close to being a complete zero or as close to zero as we can get,” Malmberg said.

The Oliver Food Bank serves up to 200 local residents every week.

The cost savings means donor dollars will go farther.

“It gives us more opportunity to buy food that’s what we’re here for is to help the clients with their food needs year-round,” said Jim Ouellette, treasurer of the Oliver Food Bank.

The Town of Oliver said it is a renewable energy model that may encourage other non-profits to follow suit.

“Non-profits nowadays there is a lot of competition for dollars and grant money,” Larry Schwartzenberger, acting mayor with the Town of Oliver, said. “If you can get something like this where solar reduces your expenses and you can use that money to help other people in the community then I think it’s a win-win.”

Ouellette said he is grateful for the generosity of the donors.

“We’ve got such a generous community here, it’s really amazing,” he said.

WATCH: Oliver food bank receives unique donation