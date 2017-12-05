Police seek 2 violent men after shooting in Toronto’s north end

Toronto police have released surveillance footage of two men accused in an attempted murder investigation in the city’s north end.

The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, when officers responded to a call for a shooting in the Victoria Park Avenue and Finch Avenue East area.

A man, 26, was reportedly getting out of his car when he was approached by two men armed with handguns.

Police said the suspects began shooting at the man and then fled the scene.

December 5, 2017

Surveillance video released by police on Tuesday shows two men walking on a pathway.

The first suspect being sought by police is described as black, about 5’7″ to 5’9″ tall, with a medium build, wearing a dark jacket with a hood, dark pants and running shoes with white soles.

The second suspect is described as about 5’7″ to 5’9″ tall, with a thin build, and wearing a dark Adidas tracksuit with white stripes and white running shoes.

Police are warning the public that the two men are considered armed, violent and dangerous. If located, police advise not to approach them but to call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-4200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).