N.S. taxi driver convicted of sexual assault denied appeal after death

Nova Scotia’s Supreme Court has dismissed a bid to continue an appeal of a sexual assault conviction by a taxi driver who has since died.

William Roger MacLellan was convicted in 2016 after a university student accused him of molesting her in his vehicle.

The young woman alleged MacLellan put his hands down her pants after she got into his taxi on the early morning of Oct. 19, 2014.

He was convicted of one count of sexual assault but had filed an appeal before his death last April.

His lawyer applied to have MacLellan’s sister continue the appeal, arguing the case raised identification issues because MacLellan was of African descent.

The court dismissed the application, saying the trial judge recognized and dealt with those issues.