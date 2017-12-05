Jimmy Kimmel’s infant son has successful second heart surgery

Jimmy Kimmel’s seven-month-old son had a successful second round of surgery on Monday.

ABC announced the surgery in a statement and said he will take time off from Jimmy Kimmel Live to be with his family.

Chris Pratt will be the first of several guest hosts filling in for the 50-year-old Kimmel, followed by Tracee Ellis Ross, Neil Patrick Harris and Melissa McCarthy.

The baby, Billy Kimmel, had been scheduled to have the surgery in October, but it was postponed because colds in the Kimmel household made doctors wary.

Billy is 3 months old & doing great. Thx for the love & support. Please remind your Congresspeople that every kid deserves the care he got pic.twitter.com/XcvvM6XFJ3 — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) July 21, 2017

Billy was born to Kimmel and wife Molly McNearney in April with heart defects that required surgery immediately after his birth, and a second surgery months later.

The experience pushed Kimmel into politics. He used his show as a platform for families’ access to equal medical care and he has spoken out against congressional attempts to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

Kimmel first addressed his son’s birth and congenital heart disease in a monologue on May 1 on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

He said after his son was born, Billy was taken to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at L.A.’s Cedars-Sinai Hospital, where Kimmel learned that his newborn son had a heart condition known as tetralogy of Fallot with pulmonary atresia.

It’s a condition that affects the normal flow of blood through the heart, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The condition can reduce the amount of oxygen that flows to the rest of the body.

In Billy’s case, the pulmonary valve was completely blocked and there was a hole in the wall between the right and left sides of his heart, Kimmel said.

