Minimum age to purchase legalized pot in B.C. will be 19 says government

When marijuana becomes legalized in B.C. in July, 2018, no one under the age of 19 will be able to possess, purchase and consume it.

This age minimum is consistent with B.C.’s age for alcohol and tobacco.

The B.C. government is outlining some of its plans related to the anticipated legalization of non-medical marijuana next year.

The B.C. Liquor Distribution Branch (LDB) will be the wholesale distributor of all non-medical cannabis in the province and the government will develop a retail model involving public and private retailers to sell the cannabis.

These decisions were made following input from 48,951 British Columbians, and submissions from 141 local and Indigenous governments and other stakeholders.

“Looking at the responses received, it’s clear that British Columbians support the priorities of protecting young people, health and safety, keeping the criminal element out of cannabis and keeping roads safe, which will guide the province in developing B.C.’s regulatory framework for non-medical cannabis,” said Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth in a release.

More policy decisions are expected to be released in the coming months.

The government says these decisions will be informed by the feedback collected through the public and stakeholder engagement, and on-going consultation with local and Indigenous governments and other key stakeholders.