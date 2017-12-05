Winnipeg man charged in string of convenience store and gas station robberies

Winnipeg police have arrested a man in connection with multiple robberies early Monday.

The first incident was at 1:40 a.m. at a gas station in the 1400 block of Henderson Highway. The attendant said a suspect made off with cash.

A second robbery happened at 4:30 a.m. at a gas station in the 900 block of Henderson Highway, where again money was stolen.

A third location was hit at 7:50 a.m. Cash was stolen from a convenience store in the 1000 block of McGregor Street.

At 11:15 a.m., a robbery was attempted at a gas station in the 100 block of Salter Street, but nothing was stolen. A short time later, a convenience store on Salter Street was robbed of cash.

Police found a stolen vehicle used in the robberies in the 100 block of Barber Avenue later in the day.

They arrested Zachary Leonard Gordon Brown, 29, from Winnipeg. Brown has been charged with robbery x 3, armed robbery x 2 and disguise with intent.

No one was injured in any of the incidents.