Man dies after semi veers off road in south Edmonton

One man is dead after a semi-truck veered off the road in south Edmonton on Monday morning.

The crash happened at around 8 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of Anthony Henday Drive near Gateway Boulevard.

Police said a 2015 Freightliner semi-trailer veered off the road and through a barbed-wire fence before eventually coming to a stop about 200 metres from the Henday.

Emergency crews performed life-saving efforts on the man driving the semi. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police believe the man suffered a medical episode before the crash.

This is Edmonton’s 30th traffic fatality of 2017.