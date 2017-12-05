Stomach bug hits more than 200 people on Royal Caribbean cruise ship

Several passengers aboard a Royal Caribbean International cruise ship didn’t have the getaway they expected after they were hit with a viral illness.

The company told Global News in an email that there were 213 confirmed cases of a gastrointestinal illness on the Ovation of the Seas, which is one of the world’s largest ships. The outbreak occurred on a 14-night trip, which departed from Singapore on Nov. 23.

In the statement, Royal Caribbean stressed the illness affected 3.7 per cent of the 5,824 people on board.

“Those affected by the short-lived illness were treated by our ship’s doctors with over-the-counter medication, and we hope all our guests feel better quickly,” it read.

While it’s unclear exactly what the illness consisted of, there were media reports that it was novovirus — a bug that causes symptoms including nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain and cramps. It’s highly contagious and has spread through cruise ships in the past.

Royal Caribbean dealt with a similar outbreak in February 2016, when 125 guests fell sick on its ship Anthem of the Seas. In March 2013, 108 passengers caught a gastrointestinal illness believed to be a norovirus on another of the company’s ships, Reuters reported.

Because cruise ships are known to be prone to viral outbreaks, companies typically have an action plan in place.

Royal Caribbean explained in the statement that it took “intensive sanitary procedures to minimize the risk” of the illness spreading. The ship’s stop in Sydney was prolonged so it could be cleaned and surfaces such as door handles, railings and elevator buttons could be disinfected.

It also urged guests and crew members to practice good hygiene, and regularly use hand sanitizers.