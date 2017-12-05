Canada
Hockey league to improve safety in light of 2013 death of 16-year-old player

Jordan Boyd died after collapsing on the ice at training camp for the Acadie-Bathurst Titan.

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League announced changes Tuesday aimed at player safety in light of the sudden on-ice death of a 16-year-old player in August 2013.

Jordan Boyd of Bedford, N.S., was taking part in a drill during tryouts with the Acadie-Bathurst Titan in New Brunswick when he collapsed and couldn’t be revived by a physical therapist using CPR.

An autopsy later revealed that Boyd had an undiagnosed heart condition.

League president Gilles Corteau announced new measures adopted by the league to improve its emergency protocol.

The league says the move comes following recommendations and a “constructive dialogue” with Boyd’s family.

Corteau also announced a donation toward the Jordan Boyd Foundation which has been created to raise awareness of CPR and automated external defibrillators and to further research into inherited heart disease.

