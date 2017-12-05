Hockey league to improve safety in light of 2013 death of 16-year-old player
The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League announced changes Tuesday aimed at player safety in light of the sudden on-ice death of a 16-year-old player in August 2013.
Jordan Boyd of Bedford, N.S., was taking part in a drill during tryouts with the Acadie-Bathurst Titan in New Brunswick when he collapsed and couldn’t be revived by a physical therapist using CPR.
READ MORE: Teen dies after collapsing at hockey training camp
An autopsy later revealed that Boyd had an undiagnosed heart condition.
League president Gilles Corteau announced new measures adopted by the league to improve its emergency protocol.
READ: Cardiac health, medical exams could become common practice in wake of junior hockey player’s death
The league says the move comes following recommendations and a “constructive dialogue” with Boyd’s family.
Corteau also announced a donation toward the Jordan Boyd Foundation which has been created to raise awareness of CPR and automated external defibrillators and to further research into inherited heart disease.
© 2017 The Canadian Press
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.