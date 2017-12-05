Sports
IOC to decide on Russian Olympics ban for state-sponsored doping program

By Staff The Associated Press

The Russian national flag flies next to the Olympic flag during the closing ceremony of the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia on Feb. 23, 2014.

AP Photo/Matthias Schrader
LAUSANNE, Switzerland – The IOC executive board is meeting to decide if Russian athletes can compete at the upcoming Pyeongchang Olympics despite evidence that the country ran an orchestrated doping program at the 2014 Sochi Games.

The International Olympic Committee did not bar Russia from the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. The IOC instead asked sports governing bodies to decide which athletes could compete.

The IOC could now impose a stricter sanction by allowing Russians to compete only as neutral athletes without a national flag or anthem.

IOC President Thomas Bach is scheduled to announce the 14-member board’s decision later today.

