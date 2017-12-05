Bob Layton Editorial: Sears careers

Every editorial brings response.

Yesterday’s piece on Sears Canada and the law that allows them to look after shareholders ahead of employees brought a letter from one of those employees.

She does not want me to use her name — as it might not sit well with a future employer — and she is spending her time leading up to Christmas looking for work.

She says the largest group of Sears Canada employees affected, the front-line store workers are probably 45 plus and have spent their careers at Sears.

They do not have many transferable skills, retail jobs are disappearing, and now they have no severance or pension.

She says the law has got to be changed and she’s working on a petition to do just that.

Reaching out to the political parties, she has only heard back from a Liberal member of parliament.

She wants the bankruptcy laws changed to provide adequate provision for employees.

If you have access to any resources that can help make this happen, I’d be happy to pass it along.

Let me know what you think about all of this.

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations and a commentator for Global News.