Province to create 3,800 new licensed child care spaces across B.C.

The province has promised to fund 3,806 new licensed daycare spots across British Columbia at a cost of $33 million.

Children and Family Development Minister Katrine Conroy said Monday the new spaces will be part of 103 projects in 52 communities.

The focus will be spaces for infants and toddlers, spaces on school grounds or in community hubs, employer-based spaces and indigenous child care, Conroy said.

It will take one to two years for the new buildings or renovations to be completed.

“We have a child-care crisis in the province,” Conroy said. “We’ve had a lack of funding into childcare for many years now. We’re doing a lot of work… to ensure that we’re meeting with advocates, with child care providers with families to ensure we’re going to put a system in place that’s’ going to work for families in British Columbia.”

Conroy did not go into detail with regards to the NDP’s campaign promise of $10-a-day childcare, saying once February’s budget comes out a lot of questions will be answered.

As part of its election platform, the BC NDP promised to bring in an affordable childcare system at a cost of $1.5 billion a year.

— With files from Amy Judd and The Canadian Press

