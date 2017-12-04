Entertainment
December 4, 2017 4:32 pm

House of Cards to resume taping in 2018 without Kevin Spacey

By Staff The Associated Press

Honoree Kevin Spacey speaks onstage during the 4th Annual "Reel Stories, Real Lives", benefiting the Motion Picture & Television Fund at Milk Studios on April 25, 2015 in Hollywood, California.

Jesse Grant/Getty Images
LOS ANGELES – Production is resuming next year on the sixth and final season of “House of Cards.”

Taping of the political drama was halted in October amid sexual misconduct allegations against star Kevin Spacey.

Netflix Chief Content Office Ted Sarandos told a conference Monday of the decision, Variety reported.

In November, Netflix said it wouldn’t be involved with the series if Spacey remained. Producer Media Rights Capital suspended him.

The eight-episode season will focus on co-star Robin Wright. No release date has been announced.

Netflix has said the decision to end the series was made before Spacey was accused of trying to seduce a teenager in 1986. He said he didn’t recall it, but allegations by other men followed.

Spacey’s rep has said he is seeking unspecified treatment.

 

