Downtown area marred by mid-day fire Monday

Emergency crews responded to a house fire in the core area just before lunch time.

Viewers alerted Global News to the blaze on the northwest corner of Balmoral Street and Cumberland Avenue around 11:40 a.m.

A neighbour told reporters that the rooming house is a problem location and is known to area residents as a drug house.

Several fire trucks attended. City police tweeted over the lunch hour asking people to avoid the area.

Please avoid the area of Balmoral between Cumberland and Notre Dame. Emergency crews are on scene in regards to a working fire. #traffic #winnipeg — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) December 4, 2017

There has been no word so far on injuries, the extent of damage, or the cause of the fire.

