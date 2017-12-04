Balmoral
December 4, 2017 2:49 pm
Updated: December 4, 2017 2:52 pm

Downtown area marred by mid-day fire Monday

By Online Producer  Global News

A rooming house at the corner of Balmoral and Cumberland was the scene of a fire Monday.

Greg Mackling / CJOB
Emergency crews responded to a house fire in the core area just before lunch time.

Viewers alerted Global News to the blaze on the northwest corner of Balmoral Street and Cumberland Avenue around 11:40 a.m.

A neighbour told reporters that the rooming house is a problem location and is known to area residents as a drug house.

Several fire trucks attended. City police tweeted over the lunch hour asking people to avoid the area.

There has been no word so far on injuries, the extent of damage, or the cause of the fire.

PHOTOS: view images taken at the scene of the fire

 

Balmoral fire_2

House fire at Balmoral and Cumberland

Greg Mackling / CJOB
Balmoral fire_5
Balmoral fire_4
Balmoral fire_3
Balmoral house fire_6

