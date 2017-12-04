Fire crews douse dishwasher fire in southwest London

London fire crews are sounding the alarm after a recent blaze at a condo was sparked by a dishwasher that may have been under recall.

Officials say they recently responded to reports of a blaze at the home in the southwest end of the city.

When crews arrived, the home’s occupants were already outside. One of them thought to shut off power to the home as they were evacuating. Firefighters spotted smoke coming from a dishwasher that was being used.

Damage from the blaze was limited to the cabinet surrounding the dishwasher and the appliance itself.

No one was injured.

Officials say they checked the dishwasher and found it was sold under the brand name “Viking” and was possibly subject to a product recall. There have been 157 reports of cases involving the recalled appliances. In 26 cases there have been fires resulting in property damage.

Officials are reminding residents to monitor appliances like dishwashers and clothes washers and dryers when they’re in use.