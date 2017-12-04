IN PHOTOS: Massive ‘cold moon’ celebrated by skygazers around the globe

Skygazers around the world gathered Sunday night to watch a stunning “supermoon” rise.

The full moon in December is also known as the cold moon.

Supermoons happen when the moon is at its closest to Earth, therefore appearing larger and brighter in the sky.

There have been two other supermoons in 2017 — the first was back in January, and another happened just last month.

A multiple-exposure image shows a supermoon near the Buddha statue in Yangon, Myanmar.

A supermoon rises in front of a replica of the Statue of Liberty sitting atop the Liberty Building in downtown Buffalo, N.Y.

The supermoon is seen above Batam Island in Indonesia.

A 10-foot long remote-controlled flying Santa makes a test flight past a setting supermoon over the ocean in Carlsbad, Calif.

An aircraft taking off from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport is seen passing in front of a supermoon as it rises over Washington, D.C.

A supermoon is seen rising above the Capitol building in Washington, D.C.

— With files from Reuters