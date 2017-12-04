Man stabbed in Strathroy altercation
A 22-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a Friday night stabbing in Strathroy.
Police say it was around 7:20 p.m. when the victim got into a fight with three men in a parking lot on Caradoc Street South and he suffered several stab wounds.
He was transported to hospital for treatment and was later released.
Strathroy police don’t think this was a random attack and if you have any information about the case you’re asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
