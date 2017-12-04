Fog advisory greets morning commute in London

Londoners were greeted with a fog advisory just in time for their Monday morning commute.

Environment Canada issues the fog advisory for London, Parkhill, Strathroy, Komoka, Eastern Middlesex County and Western Middlesex County.

The advisory was issued due to near zero visibility in some areas.

The national weather service reported patchy dense fog developed across the region early Monday morning.

The fog is expected to lift by mid-morning.

Despite the fog advisory, no bus delays or cancellations were reported in London, Middlesex County, Oxford County and Elgin County.

The fog has cancelled and delayed some flights at the London International Airport. Anyone travelling Monday morning is advised to check the airport website before arriving.