B.C. coroner blasts funeral home’s ‘fear-based’ anti-fentanyl campaign

B.C.’s chief coroner has criticized a funeral home’s campaign to warn the public of the danger of opioids.

Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Services recently launched a campaign to combat the opioid overdose crisis.

“Overdose deaths, we see about five to seven a month or one or two a week. And that’s ones we know,” said Abbotsford funeral director John Romeyn.

READ MORE: A naloxone kit can reverse an overdose. Here’s how you can get one, and help save a life

The campaign features an image of a family gathered around a coffin along with the message: “Will fentanyl be the reason for your next family get-together?”

In an op-ed published Saturday, Chief Coroner Lisa Lapointe criticized what she called a “fear-based” initiative.

“Evidence suggests that the reasons for drug use are complex and multifaceted, and programs focused on scaring people from using drugs are not effective in saving lives,” Lapointe wrote.

“Additionally, they tend to increase the stigma surrounding drug use and actually discourage people from seeking help – an obsolete approach that has led to the loss of countless lives.”

READ MORE: Civilians now being trained as first responders in effort to battle opioid crisis in B.C.

The campaign includes a presentation, speakers from local police and families of people who have died of overdoses.

Romeyn hopes to start presenting the campaign next year at schools, church youth groups and community centres.

– With files from Emily Lazatin and The Canadian Press