Winnipeg police auctioning off unclaimed items

If you’re looking for a real steal of a deal, the Winnipeg police may have just the thing for you.

On Sunday, unclaimed items seized by police will be auctioned off at the Associated Auto Auction at 7130 Roblin Blvd. in Headingley.

People can start viewing the items at 9 a.m. and the auction starts at noon.

There are 530 items up for grabs including jewelry, tools, clothes, video games and more. You can see the full list of items online.