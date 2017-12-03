Help-Portrait snaps photos for families in need during holiday season

It’s a global movement that has been snapping photos since 2008 all over the world, called Help-Portrait. It has allowed over 380,000 portraits to be provided by 75,442 volunteers at 3,049 events in 67 countries worldwide.

Help-Portrait has been taking place in Cobourg for four years now, and Kathleen Stanley and her family are ecstatic the movement has come close to home.

“We came here for the Help-Portrait to get some family pictures done for the Christmas season,” said Stanley.

Each year on Dec. 2, photographers, hair stylists and makeup artists use their time, tools and expertise to give back to those in need through the non-profit event.

“We shoot about five to 10 shots, they get a CD with the prints on it and they get a printed eight-by-10 in the same day and that’s what they walk away with,” said organizer, Chloe Craig.

Some volunteers have taken part in the event since its inception in Cobourg, while others are new to join the team to give back to the community.

“I like to give back to the community, help out. I like to dabble in a little bit of curls here and there,” said hairstylist Georgianna Larkman.

Craig says it’s important to her that other families get to experience the joy that Christmas family photos bring during this time of year.

“We’ve had families come through that we took the picture the first year, and the mother passed away within the year so her daughter now had a picture of her and her mom to remember her, to remember them by, and that’s probably one of my most amazing memories that I’ve had out of the four years of doing this event,” said Craig.

This year, the Cobourg Police Service has contributed to the annual event by donating a new printer and ink cartridge.

The Stanleys look forward to returning next year to make more family memories.

“I love it. I would recommend it to everybody. It’s such a good time, [and the] quality of the photos is excellent,” said Stanley.