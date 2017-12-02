Daniel Paul sentenced to 21 years in prison for killing mother of 5

The man convicted of killing a mother of five in East Vancouver will spend at least the next 21 years in prison.

Daniel Paul was convicted of second-degree murder in October following the beating death of his then-girlfriend Rose Paul in January 2015.

Daniel lived with Rose’s decomposing body in an East Vancouver home for more than a month, the court heard during the trial.

A judge sentenced Daniel to life without eligibility for parole for 21 years on Friday.

Much of Rose’s family was in court to hear the sentencing.

Rose’s aunt Irene Smith said the sentence was a “relief to us but it kind of gives respect to Rosie’s death, the brutal beating that she had, and I think it was a good solution to the problems and the murder and everything else.

“We loved her. She was so kind. She was real soft-hearted. There’s not a bad thing you can say about her. She would be helpful for anybody.”