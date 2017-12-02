Kate Graham named Liberal candidate for London North Centre

After working 10 years in London’s city hall, Kate Graham now has a chance to move into provincial politics.

Graham accepted the nomination from London North Centre’s Provincial Liberal Association at Goodwill Industries on Horton Street on Saturday morning.

If elected, Graham will be following in the footsteps of current London North Centre MPP Deb Matthews.

Matthews has held her position as London North Centre’s MPP since 2003.

The provincial election will be held on or before June 7, 2018.

Former federal MP Susan Truppe will be running for the Progressive Conservatives.

Ontario NDP have yet to choose a candidate among Ward 13 Coun. Tanya Park, Terence Kernaghan, Amanda Stratton and Shane Clarke.