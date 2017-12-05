Christmas cheer for 1,100 underprivileged children at annual Our Lady Queen of Peace party

The 28th annual Our Lady Queen of Peace (OLQP) Children’s Christmas Party took place Saturday, Dec. 2 in Bragg Creek, Alta.

More than 1,000 low-income children, ages 0-16, are expected to take part.

A similar event was held for 650 underprivileged kids at the OLQP north ranch in Edmonton in November.

Each child who attends will receive a new winter hat and a pair of gloves, a visit with Santa and treat bag. They will also receive their requested gift. There are a number of activities planned, and everything is free of charge.

The participants are chosen from the OLQP south ranch’s free summer camp and from agencies and organizations across Calgary including Calgary Urban Project, Woods Homes and Hull Child and Family Services.

Our Lady Queen of Peace Ranch Southern Alberta is a non-religious charity and a registered non-profit that partners with agencies throughout Calgary. A unique camp experience is offered to thousands of children each year who require financial, emotional or social support.