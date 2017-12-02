7 people stabbed on Queen Street in Toronto overnight

Seven people were injured, two critically, after a stabbing in on Toronto’s Queen Street overnight.

Toronto Police said officers responded to a call about a stabbing around 2:50 a.m.

Toronto paramedics said five people were transported to hospital, two in life-threatening condition, two with serious injuries and one with only minor ones.

The age and gender of the victims have not been released.

Police said they have made no arrests at this time and that it is an active investigation.