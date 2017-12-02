West Kelowna celebrates 10 years with downtown light up event

Hundreds came out Friday night to the 10th annual downtown light up event in West Kelowna.

Families enjoyed entertainment, free food and games while Santa made a visit.

Winterfest takes place Sunday at the Mt. Boucherie Complex from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with admission free. Donations to the foodbank are encouraged.

The celebration also marks the city’s 10 year anniversary of incorporation.

Previously, the area was called Westbank and was unincorporated.

Mayor Doug Findlater, who attended Friday night’s celebration, played a key role in moving the community through the incorporation process.

He was voted into office 10 years ago and has held office through three elections.