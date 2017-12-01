World
December 1, 2017 8:54 pm
Updated: December 1, 2017 9:00 pm

McDonald’s manager to get $110,000 reward for police tip about Tampa killer

By Staff The Associated Press

Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan said Friday that the McDonald's manager who tipped off police about the alleged serial killer who terrorized a Tampa neighbouthood would get the full reward of $110,000.

TAMPA, Fla. – A McDonald’s manager will get a $110,000 reward for tipping off police about a man accused of killing four people and terrorizing a Florida neighbourhood for 51 days.

Tampa police chief Brian Dugan said at a news conference Friday that Delonda Walker will receive “every penny” of the reward money. Her tip to police on Tuesday led to the arrest of 24-year-old Howell Emanuel Donaldson III.

READ MORE: 24-year-old man arrested in connection to Tampa serial killings

Donaldson is charged with four counts of first-degree murder. His victims were apparently randomly shot during October and November.

Donaldson worked at the McDonald’s. He left his loaded gun in the restaurant.

In a statement, Walker said getting a reward never entered her mind. She said she simply “wanted to do the right thing.”

© 2017 The Canadian Press

