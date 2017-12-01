Number of people looking for work in Kelowna nudges upward

Kelowna is bucking the cross-country trend in unemployment numbers.

Statistics Canada says the unemployment rate in the country dropped to 5.9 per cent last month, down four-tenths of a point from its October setting, to reach its lowest level since February 2008.

Nearly 80,000 net new jobs were created nation-wide last month.

That brings the gains over the past year to nearly 400,000.

BC’s unemployment rate was down by one basis point to 4.8 per cent in November.

However, in Kelowna the rate ticked up from six per cent in October to 6.1 per cent last month.

Here are the November jobless rates by city (previous month in brackets):

– St. John’s, N.L. 8.5 per cent (8.8)

– Halifax 7.2 (7.4)

– Moncton, N.B. 6.3 (5.8)

– Saint John, N.B. 6.8 (6.4)

– Saguenay, Que. 6.0 (6.2)

– Quebec 4.4 (4.5)

– Sherbrooke, Que. 5.7 (5.4)

– Trois-Rivieres, Que. 5.0 (5.6)

– Montreal 6.6 (6.7)

– Gatineau, Que. 5.4 (5.8)

– Ottawa 5.9 (5.8)

– Kingston, Ont. 5.8 (5.6)

– Peterborough, Ont. 5.4 (5.5)

– Oshawa, Ont. 5.4 (5.1)

– Toronto 5.9 (5.8)

– Hamilton, Ont. 4.2 (4.0)

– St. Catharines-Niagara, Ont. 7.1 (7.0)

– Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo, Ont. 5.0 (5.1)

– Brantford, Ont. 4.8 (5.3)

– Guelph, Ont. 6.7 (5.9)

– London, Ont. 6.3 (6.3)

– Windsor, Ont. 6.3 (6.9)

– Barrie, Ont. 3.4 (4.4)

– Sudbury, Ont. 6.2 (6.1)

– Thunder Bay, Ont. 6.1 (5.8)

– Winnipeg 5.7 (5.6)

– Regina 4.8 (5.4)

– Saskatoon 7.6 (7.6)

– Calgary 7.8 (8.3)

– Edmonton 7.8 (8.2)

– Kelowna, B.C. 6.1 (6.0)

– Abbotsford, B.C. 4.9 (5.2)

– Vancouver 4.2 (4.2)

– Victoria 3.3 (3.8)

-With files from The Canadian Press-