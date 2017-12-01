Donald Trump
December 1, 2017 6:44 pm
Updated: December 1, 2017 6:49 pm

COURT DOCUMENTS: Read the statement of offence on Michael Flynn’s lies to the FBI

By Staff Global News

U.S. President Donald Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn said Friday he took "full responsibility for his actions" after pleading guilty to lying to the FBI. Minutes later, Trump's attorney said in a statement that "nothing about the guilty plea or charge implicates anyone other than Mr. Flynn."

Michael Flynn, Trump’s former National Security Advisor, pleaded guilty Friday to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russia.

According to court papers filed, a “very senior transition official” directed Flynn to contact foreign governments, including Russia, about a U.N. resolution regarding Israeli settlements. Another spoke with Flynn about what to say to Russian officials about 2016 sanctions imposed by the U.S.

READ MORE: Jared Kushner told Michael Flynn to contact the Russians: reports

Read the full Statement of the Offence below: 

