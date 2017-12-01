COURT DOCUMENTS: Read the statement of offence on Michael Flynn’s lies to the FBI

Michael Flynn, Trump’s former National Security Advisor, pleaded guilty Friday to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russia.

According to court papers filed, a “very senior transition official” directed Flynn to contact foreign governments, including Russia, about a U.N. resolution regarding Israeli settlements. Another spoke with Flynn about what to say to Russian officials about 2016 sanctions imposed by the U.S.

READ MORE: Jared Kushner told Michael Flynn to contact the Russians: reports

Read the full Statement of the Offence below: