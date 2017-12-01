Scott Thompson: Help us help the kids this Christmas

Today is a special day in Hamilton as it has been for over 40 years.

Late this afternoon, as the sun sets over historic Gore Park in the heart of this great city, we will light the giant CHML Christmas Tree of Hope.

READ MORE: CHML lights up the annual Christmas Tree of Hope

This kicks off the biggest fundraising campaign for the CHML, Y108, and Fresh FM, Children’s Fund which distributes money to over 40 children’s charities all over the greater Hamilton area 12 months of the year.

I have been hosting the broadcast live for 12 years and it never ceases to amaze me the generosity of Hamiltonians. Live music, food trucks and hot chocolate ring in the official start of the holiday season in Hamilton when the mayor flicks the switch to light the tree.

On Saturday and Sunday, the live broadcast moves over to Jackson Square where a three-station radiothon will accept money, non-perishable food and of course toys! You can also drop off donations at any local fire station, or MacDonald’s, and don’t forget about Pioneer Energy’s upcoming 3-cents-a-litre day.

READ MORE: CHML Children’s Fund

There are so many ways to help as the CHML Children’s Fund has become a hub for kid’s charities in Hamiton raising over $5.2 million that stays here.

Operation Santa Clause started by the late great Jimmy Lomax 50 years ago continues his tradition under the umbrella and our toy truck will come to your location to pick up any new unwrapped toy.

There are so many Tree of Hope activities between now and Christmas and so many ways to help us help the kids have a better holiday this year.

Please visit our website to find out how you and your organization can help Greater Hamilton kids.And thank you!

Scott Thompson hosts The Scott Thompson Show! on 900 CHML and is a commentator for Global News