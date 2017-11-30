Emperor Akihito will become first Japanese monarch to abdicate in 200 years

A special panel chaired by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has agreed that the date of Emperor Akihito’s planned abdication – the first by a Japanese monarch in about two centuries – should be on April 30, 2019, national broadcaster NHK reported.

Akihito, who has had heart surgery and treatment for prostate cancer, said in rare remarks last year that he feared age might make it hard to fulfill his duties.

A law adopted in June allows Akihito to step down, but left details such as timing to be worked out later. He will be succeeded Prime Minister Shinzoby his elder son, Crown Prince Naruhito.