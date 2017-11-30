Canada
CHML lights up the annual Christmas Tree of Hope

Rick Zamprin

900 CHML's 41st Christmas Tree of Hope campaign is highlighted by Friday's tree lighting.

900 CHML kicks off the season of giving Friday with the lighting of the Christmas Tree of Hope at Hamilton’s Gore Park.

Residents are invited to help put gifts under the tree this year for those less fortunate in our community.

CHML Children’s Fund board member Justin Glover says donations big and small will support more than 40 local charities.  CLICK HERE to donate.

The 41st annual Christmas Tree of Hope event starts at 5:00 p.m. Friday at Gore Park and is highlighted by the tree lighting at 6:00 p.m.

Unwrapped gifts and donations can also be dropped off at Jackson Square this weekend as CHML broadcasts from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.  You can also donate to Operation Santa Claus.

To date, the CHML Children’s Fund has raised over $5.2 million in support of local charities.

