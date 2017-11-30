Canada
November 30, 2017

Regina man facing eighteen charges after stealing vehicle

A man is facing stolen vehicle and weapons charges after an incident Wednesday evening.

Nineteen-year-old Michael Ethan Obey was spotted in a stolen vehicle at around 7:45 p.m. by plainclothes officers. They were able to take him into custody when the vehicle stopped at a service station, but the passenger in the car jumped into the driver’s seat and drove away.

The vehicle was later found abandoned. Police found a sawed-off shotgun, a sawed-off .22 calibre firearm as well as ammunition and a machete.

Obey is charged with:

  • 2 x careless use of a firearm
  • Possession of stolen property (vehicle) over $5,000
  • Breach of probation
  • Breach of undertaking
  • Driving while disqualified
  • 3 x Possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace
  • 2 x Possession of a firearm, knowing its possession is unauthorized
  • 2 x Unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle
  • 2 x Possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition
  • 2 x Possession of a firearm, prohibited or restricted weapon obtained by crime
  • Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition

The investigation is ongoing. Obey made his first court appearance Thursday morning.

Global News