Regina man facing eighteen charges after stealing vehicle
A A
A man is facing stolen vehicle and weapons charges after an incident Wednesday evening.
Nineteen-year-old Michael Ethan Obey was spotted in a stolen vehicle at around 7:45 p.m. by plainclothes officers. They were able to take him into custody when the vehicle stopped at a service station, but the passenger in the car jumped into the driver’s seat and drove away.
The vehicle was later found abandoned. Police found a sawed-off shotgun, a sawed-off .22 calibre firearm as well as ammunition and a machete.
Obey is charged with:
- 2 x careless use of a firearm
- Possession of stolen property (vehicle) over $5,000
- Breach of probation
- Breach of undertaking
- Driving while disqualified
- 3 x Possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace
- 2 x Possession of a firearm, knowing its possession is unauthorized
- 2 x Unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle
- 2 x Possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition
- 2 x Possession of a firearm, prohibited or restricted weapon obtained by crime
- Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition
The investigation is ongoing. Obey made his first court appearance Thursday morning.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.