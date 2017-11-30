John Horgan finishes first session at Legislature as B.C. Premier

The BC NDP held its last question period of the session Thursday since taking power.

The provincial government faced heat when interim Liberal leader Rich Coleman focused on the things that haven’t been done.

“Unfortunately for British Columbians, the NDP and the premier are fine with amending, bending, and in actual fact breaking his promises,” said Coleman.

He cited the $400 renters rebate and housing affordability as examples.

Premier John Horgan defended his government, adding that the NDP has accomplished many of its promises.

“We’re very, very proud on this side of the house that one of the first bills we put in this house was banning big money and getting union and corporate donations out of B.C. politics.”

But the work for the year is far from over, the decision on whether the $10-billion Site C project will continue or be cancelled is expected within weeks.

Cabinet will be meeting with energy experts on Thursday to get their perspectives on alternate sources and some geotechnical issues.

“There are also the questions around booking the costs of the project, either proceeding or cancelling, those are still not yet coming firm,” said Horgan.

The B.C. Utilities Commission estimated that cancelling the project would cost about $4-billion plus sunk costs.

The legislature will sit again in February when they are expected to present the budget.