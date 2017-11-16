NDP government still has questions for BCUC following Site C review

B.C. government officials have sent a letter to the B.C. Utilities Commission (BCUC) seeking clarity with just weeks left before the NDP government decides whether the Site C project will live or die.

The finance and energy deputy ministers are waiting for the commission to answer questions about findings in the NDP-requested review.

Those questions include whether money that B.C. taxpayers have already paid for the project, and the cost of terminating it ($4 billion in total) were included when calculating costs to taxpayers against alternate energy options.

The government is also asking how long it would take to recover that $4 billion in sunk and remediation costs.

Of the three options for the project — continue, cancel, or pause — the review released at the beginning of the month found that pausing would be the most costly.

Energy Minister Michelle Mungall has since said that option is off the table.