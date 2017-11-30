Cram the Police Cruiser event to benefit Lake Country food bank

RCMP in the central Okanagan are gearing up for an annual fundraiser that gives a big boost to the food bank in Lake Country.

“Cram the Police Cruiser”, is an annual fundraiser is organized by Mounties from both Lake Country and Kelowna.

The event includes a police cruiser that officers hope to fill with donated food items.

Since its inception six years ago, the event has raised more than 10,000 lbs of food and $20,000 in cash.

“I met personally with Joy Haxton of the Lake Country Food Bank, who reported that as many as 900 individuals turn to the small community’s food bank, a number which nearly doubled since this time last year,” RCMP Cpl.Jesse O’Donaghey said.

“According to Ms. Haxton the food bank’s greatest need this year is for full meal canned soups, a non-perishable food item which is ideal for both their youth and elderly clients.”

Personal hygiene products and special gifts like toys for children are also always accepted by the food bank.

“We are thrilled that all those who choose to donate to the 6th Annual Cram the Cruiser could have a chance to win one of our many generously donated prizes, including a WestJet gift of a flight voucher, which is good for one round-trip flight for two people to any scheduled WestJet destination,” O’Donaghey said.

This year’s event is set to take place on Saturday, Dec. 2 in the parking lot of the Save-On-Foods in Lake Country, between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.