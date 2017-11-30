Canada
November 30, 2017 2:01 pm
Updated: November 30, 2017 2:15 pm

Shooter causes power outage near Tisdale, Sask.: SaskPower

Power was knocked out to roughly 400 customers near Tisdale on Sunday after someone shot a SaskPower voltage regulator.

A power outage near Tisdale, Sask., on Sunday was caused by someone shooting at SaskPower equipment.

Power was knocked out to roughly 400 customers Sunday morning after someone fired a bullet into a voltage regulator.

It took crews four hours to repair the damage and restore power.

Along with the inconvenience to customers, it caused $100,000 damage.

RCMP are now investigating.

This isn’t the first time someone shooting at SaskPower equipment has knocked out power to customers.

READ MORE: Shot fired into transformer causes power outage in Warman, Sask.

A number of homes in Warman were left without power in July after someone fired a shot into a transformer.

A SaskPower spokesperson said four per cent of power outages are caused by accidental contact like vandalism and vehicles.

