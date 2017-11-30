Shooter causes power outage near Tisdale, Sask.: SaskPower
A power outage near Tisdale, Sask., on Sunday was caused by someone shooting at SaskPower equipment.
Power was knocked out to roughly 400 customers Sunday morning after someone fired a bullet into a voltage regulator.
It took crews four hours to repair the damage and restore power.
Along with the inconvenience to customers, it caused $100,000 damage.
RCMP are now investigating.
This isn’t the first time someone shooting at SaskPower equipment has knocked out power to customers.
A number of homes in Warman were left without power in July after someone fired a shot into a transformer.
A SaskPower spokesperson said four per cent of power outages are caused by accidental contact like vandalism and vehicles.
