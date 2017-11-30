Shooter causes power outage near Tisdale, Sask.: SaskPower

A power outage near Tisdale, Sask., on Sunday was caused by someone shooting at SaskPower equipment.

Power was knocked out to roughly 400 customers Sunday morning after someone fired a bullet into a voltage regulator.

Last Sunday’s outage south of Tisdale was brought to you by a guy with a gun. A bullet was all it took to leave 400 customers in the dark for four hours, and cause $100K of damage. RCMP are investigating, because #ItsACrime. #NothingBetterToDoWithYourTime #SkOutage pic.twitter.com/15i0DkeMta — SaskPower (@SaskPower) November 30, 2017

It took crews four hours to repair the damage and restore power.

Along with the inconvenience to customers, it caused $100,000 damage.

RCMP are now investigating.

This isn’t the first time someone shooting at SaskPower equipment has knocked out power to customers.

A number of homes in Warman were left without power in July after someone fired a shot into a transformer.

A SaskPower spokesperson said four per cent of power outages are caused by accidental contact like vandalism and vehicles.