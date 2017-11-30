Crime
Young man in stable condition after overnight stabbing in Hamilton

Hamilton Police are seeking witnesses to an overnight stabbing in the lower city.

Investigators confirm that a 25-year-old man was rushed to hospital, after he collapsed on the sidewalk at about 1 a.m. Thursday.

They add that he was found with multiple stab wounds to his chest in the area of Barton and Birch streets.

His condition has since been upgraded from “critical” to “stable.”

Police say they believe that an altercation took place between two individuals prior to the stabbing.

They have released the scene but are still canvassing the area, checking for witnesses.

