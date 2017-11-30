Scott Thompson: The real ‘fake news’ is Donald Trump

After hammering away about it since the U.S. election campaign, have you noticed yet the only fake news that seems to be emanating from America, is that of President Donald Trump?

Further proof the Donald is his own “fake news” surfaced again yesterday when he retweeted a series of anti-Muslim videos from an alt right-wing group in the U.K.

It turns out the videos cannot be verified as presented and at least one is “fake news” because the Dutch Embassy confirmed the attacker was not a Muslim migrant as Trump’s retweets suggest.

British Prime Minister Teresa May, as well as most with a brain, condemned Trump’s retweets of the distorted stories pointing to their divisive nature and his lack of accuracy.

Trump said May shouldn’t “focus on me” but the terrorism in her country.

Revealing again, if you create enough confusion around an issue by questioning the truth, you can easily get away with lying.

No one will question a liar, if so confused, you don’t know what the truth is.

Trump’s White House press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, said it doesn’t matter if the videos are authentic or not because the “threat is very real” — once again trying to cover up for a thin-skinned compulsive president who never lets the truth get in the way of a good attack story.

It appears time is proving, the only “fake” here, is the real Donald Trump.

