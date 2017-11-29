Police say suspect, victim in Glanbrook attempted murder were involved in a race car business

Hamilton Police have released some added information following what they’ve described as an attempted murder near Mount Hope.

Investigators were called to a home on Upper James Street near White Church Road on Tuesday afternoon.

Police have alleged that a 41-year-old woman intentionally drove into the garage of the residence in an attempt to hit a 32-year-old male victim with her pickup truck.

The victim, who escaped with minor injuries, was working inside of the garage at the time.

Police have now revealed that the pair were involved in a four-year business relationship involving amateur race cars.

Charged with attempted murder is Katherine Hurren from Palmer Rapids, a community southeast of Algonquin Provincial Park. The victim in the case is a regular at Oshweken Speedway, Lee Winger.