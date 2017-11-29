Arrest made after threat against Mississauga school: Peel police

Peel Regional Police have made an arrest after an anonymous threat was made against a southwest Mississauga school on Monday.

Investigators announced the arrest early Wednesday but did not provide any further details.

“It is very early in the investigation,” Cst. Iryna Yashnyk said.

“We don’t have any information on possible charges … but we have a party in custody at this point.”

Police have remained tight-lipped on the nature of the threat, but did disclose that it was made against one particular school. As a result, 11 schools in the area were notified of the investigation. The nine Peel District School Board schools alerted by police were:

Owenwood P.S.

Green Glade Sr. P.S.

Clarkson P.S.

Hillcrest Middle School

White Oaks P.S.

Lorne Park P.S.

Tecumseh P.S.

Riverside P.S.

Kenollie P.S.

The Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board confirmed to Global News that two of its schools in the area were also made aware of the situation, but, on the advice of police, they would not disclose which.

Most of the schools issued letters on their websites informing parents:

“Although our school was not specifically mentioned, police are taking this threat seriously and are currently investigating at our school and at other nearby schools.

During their investigation, you may notice an increased police presence in our school and the community. Police assured us that our school can continue our regular school routines.”

Some parents felt as though that strategy left them in the dark.

“I don’t go on the website,” Rehana Elphage, mother of a grade 8 student at Tecumseh Public School said.

“The parents should be aware. At least have a meeting or call the parents and talk to only the parents. Leave the kids out of that. And then we decide what we’re going to do, as a community … I’m definitely going to call the principal and I’m going to find out more about it.”

“I’m a parent too, so I completely understand,” PDSB Spokesperson Carla Pereira said.

“That being said, we must take our direction from Peel Police. And so if they’ve asked us not to reveal a lot of information or to disclose a lot of information because that might compromise their ongoing, active investigation, then we can’t do that.”

Police are planning to release more details on the arrest once charges are formally laid.