Omemee buzzing for Neil Young’s return home for concert

Excitement is building in Omemee, Ont., as the village welcomes its hometown hero Neil Young for a live acoustic concert this Friday night.

While organizers have not confirmed Young’s show, the village, 25 kilometres west of Peterborough, has seen transport trucks delivering sound equipment near Coronation Hall on Highway 7 and crews setting up sound boards in the adjacent Trinity United Church.

Signs around the community are inviting fans to viewing parties of the concert which will be streamed live online.

“It is wonderful for Omemee. Everyone is excited,” said Mary Ann Martin, City of Kawartha Lakes councillor for Ward 15.

Coronation Hall, Omemee, Ontario – one of the possible venues where Neil Young might be playing a solo acoustic concert on Friday, December 1st.#neilyoung #CoronationHall #Omemee #Ontario #Canada pic.twitter.com/v62hoVL1wo — Sharry Wilson (@SharryWilson) November 26, 2017

Young, 72, was born in Toronto but lived in Omemee from age 4 to 11. Members of his family, including his brother, still reside in the community of about 1,300.

Scott Young Public School is named after his father.

The 90-minute show will be open to 200 invited guests and coincides with the release of Young’s new album The Visitor and an online archive. Young’s girlfriend, actress Daryl Hannah, has been spotted in the area in recent weeks and is believed to a producer for the concert.

“I’ll be playing for you on December 1st, and it will be my pleasure,” Young wrote on Facebook on Nov. 18. “Live from Canada and around the world to your Hometown. Thanks to all those who will make it happen by listening and watching.”

The invite-only concert begins at 8 p.m. and will be live-streamed on CTV.ca and via Facebook for fans outside of Canada.

“What it will mean is that somebody has wonderful roots here in a town that’s very, very proud,” said Martin.