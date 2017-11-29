Saskatoon weather outlook: warm finish to November

Warm and windy end to November; changes move in for December.

Wednesday

Wednesday

Light drizzle and rain started the day in Saskatoon with a cold front sliding through, but thankfully when the liquid precipitation fell, temperatures were above zero.

Sunshine then moved into the area later in the morning as we sat around the freezing mark with west-northwesterly winds kicking in.

Mostly sunny skies stick around for the afternoon with strong northwesterly winds picking up to 40 km/h with gusts upwards of 50 to 60 km/h possible as we rise up to a daytime high a degree or so above freezing.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear skies will stick around during the evening and overnight period as winds start to ease back and we cool back into mid-minus single digits.

Thursday

-15 is what it’ll feel like with wind chill for the final morning of November as you step out the door with lots of sunshine and a few clouds passing through at times during the day.

Winds will be a bit breezy at times as well, but they’ll be a warm southwesterly wind around 20 to 30 km/h under an upper ridge, which will help bump us up to an afternoon high just shy of the freezing mark.

Friday

December kicks off on a slightly cooler note with weaker winds and warm air slumping a bit further south and a few more clouds to start before some late day clearing.

Despite those factors, we still should make it up toward the freezing mark for an afternoon high.

Weekend Outlook

The first weekend of December is shaping up to be right around normal for once – but what is normal?

A normal high for the first few days of the month is a daytime high in mid-minus single digits with morning lows a few degrees into minus double digits.

In terms of sky conditions, we’re expecting to have a sunnier Saturday with clouds returning Sunday as a system slides in that’ll bring in a chance of flurries as a cold front moves in and cools us down into next week.

The Your Saskatchewan photo for Nov. 29 was taken by Hamilton Greenwood near Prince Albert.

