Crews responding to fire in Fenwick Tower in Halifax
Fire crews are currently on scene at Fenwick Tower in Halifax.
They were called at about 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday after a fire broke out on the 26th floor.
Deputy Chief Roy Hollett says the building’s sprinkler system controlled the fire, and firefighters were able to put it out completely.
Power was shut off to the building and there is water damage from the 26th floor and below.
While the Canadian Red Cross was called in to prepare emergency shelter for residents, the city said late this afternoon that the decision had been made to allow tenants to remain in the building.
Power is being restored one floor at a time, while building electricians make repairs.
