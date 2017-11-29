Crews responding to fire in Fenwick Tower in Halifax

Fire crews are currently on scene at Fenwick Tower in Halifax.

They were called at about 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday after a fire broke out on the 26th floor.

Fire on Fenwick Street believed to be on the 26th floor @globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/1y4p1Vousg — Reynold Gregor (@reynoldgregor) November 29, 2017

Deputy Chief Roy Hollett says the building’s sprinkler system controlled the fire, and firefighters were able to put it out completely.

Power was shut off to the building and there is water damage from the 26th floor and below.

While the Canadian Red Cross was called in to prepare emergency shelter for residents, the city said late this afternoon that the decision had been made to allow tenants to remain in the building.

Power is being restored one floor at a time, while building electricians make repairs.

Power has been turned off to the building. Apparently city buses are come for residence to warm up in @globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/WpxG1z2Ju2 — Reynold Gregor (@reynoldgregor) November 29, 2017

