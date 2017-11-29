Canada
November 29, 2017 12:33 pm
Updated: November 29, 2017 3:56 pm

Crews responding to fire in Fenwick Tower in Halifax

Rebecca Lau | Global News By Reporter  Global News

Fire crews were called to Fenwick Towers in Halifax on Wednesday.

Reynold Gregor/ Global News
A A

Fire crews are currently on scene at Fenwick Tower in Halifax.

They were called at about 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday after a fire broke out on the 26th floor.

Deputy Chief Roy Hollett says the building’s sprinkler system controlled the fire, and firefighters were able to put it out completely.

Power was shut off to the building and there is water damage from the 26th floor and below.

While the Canadian Red Cross was called in to prepare emergency shelter for residents, the city said late this afternoon that the decision had been made to allow tenants to remain in the building.

Power is being restored one floor at a time, while building electricians make repairs.

 

 

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Fenwick Street
Fenwick Tower
Fenwick Towers
Fire
Halifax
Halifax fire

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News