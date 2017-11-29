N.S. auditor has ‘zero concern’ over mandate after premier criticizes report

Nova Scotia’s auditor general says he has “zero concern” he has strayed outside his mandate after the premier recently suggested the watchdog ventured into the political realm.

Michael Pickup told the public accounts committee today that he’s just pleased his recommendations on health care gaps are being accepted by the Health Department and the Nova Scotia Health Authority.

The auditor general’s Nov. 22 report was critical of how the province communicates its health care strategy, and pointed out shortcomings in mental health and homecare.

In response to Dave Wilson, Pickup says he can 150% guarantee that he is not running in the next provincial election #Nspoli #halifax — Marieke Walsh (@MariekeWalsh) November 29, 2017

It appeared to strike a nerve with Premier Stephen McNeil, who told reporters the auditor general’s job is to make sure the government is spending taxpayers’ dollars appropriately.

McNeil said public policy was the job of elected members of the legislature.

Pickup told the committee that performance audits are a normal part of his office’s work and public agencies have plenty of time to reply and verify the facts.