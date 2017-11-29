‘Avengers: Infinity War’ trailer: Can you handle all the superheroes?

Prepare to have your mind blown.

Fans of Marvel, The Avengers and superheroes in general will salivate watching this new trailer, dropped on Wednesday morning.

Quite literally, the gang is all here. From Black Panther to Thor to Black Widow — and even a drop-in by the Guardians of the Galaxy — nearly every superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is joining forces to take on a bigger foe.

That foe is Thanos (sometimes referred to as the Dark Lord or the Mad Titan), a powerful cosmic warlord who leads a massive army of followers. In the trailer, which you can watch above, we see Thanos putting small gems onto his knuckles. Those are Infinity Stones, and his main objective is to collect all of them.

Infinity War looks to have some epic battle scenes, and the fun doesn’t stop there. There’s an as-yet-untitled followup Avengers movie set for release in 2019, most likely a sequel to this blockbuster.

Check out the new teaser poster for Avengers #InfinityWar. pic.twitter.com/Ef4XVpSpXe — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) November 28, 2017

‘Avengers: Infinity War’ arrives in theatres on May 4, 2018.