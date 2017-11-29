Donald Trump retweets anti-Muslim videos from British far-right group

U.S. President Donald Trump retweeted three unverified anti-Muslim videos from a British far-right group early Wednesday.

Trump shared three videos first posted by Jayda Fransen, the deputy leader of Britain First.

Fransen tweeted the videos with the descriptions: “Muslim migrant beats up Dutch boy on crutches!” “Muslim Destroys a Statue of Virgin Mary!” and “Islamist mob pushes teenage boy off roof and beats him to death!”

Britain First was founded in 2011 and boasts anti-immigration views.

“Britain First opposes Islamic extremism and mass immigration because they are a danger to the British people,” a message reads on the group’s website.

Last year, Fransen was found guilty of religiously aggravated harassment after verbally assaulting a Muslim woman wearing a hijab.

According to British newspaper The Independent, Fransen admitted to telling the woman that Muslim females are forced to cover themselves to avoid being raped “because [men] cannot control their sexual urges” and “that’s why they are coming into my country raping women across the continent.”

Fransen acknowledged Trump had shared her videos.

THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES, DONALD TRUMP, HAS RETWEETED THREE OF DEPUTY LEADER JAYDA FRANSEN'S TWITTER VIDEOS! DONALD TRUMP HIMSELF HAS RETWEETED THESE VIDEOS AND HAS AROUND 44 MILLION FOLLOWERS! GOD BLESS YOU TRUMP! GOD BLESS AMERICA! OCS @JaydaBF @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/BiQfQkTra9 — Jayda Fransen (@JaydaBF) November 29, 2017

Trump has long sought to ban immigrants from certain Muslim-majority nations.