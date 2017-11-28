Environment
November 28, 2017 8:04 pm
Updated: November 28, 2017 8:07 pm

Keystone pipeline leak in South Dakota likely caused by 2008 damage: report

By Staff The Associated Press

A federal agency says a leak in TransCanada Corp.’s Keystone oil pipeline in South Dakota likely was caused by damage during construction in 2008.

The Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration issued a corrective action report Tuesday on the estimated 5,000 barrels (795,000 litres) of oil that spilled. The report says a weight installed on the pipeline nearly a decade ago may have damaged the pipeline and coating.

According to the report, weights are placed on the pipeline in areas “where water could potentially result in buoyancy concerns.”

TransCanada spokesman Mark Cooper declined to comment to the Aberdeen News since the agency’s investigation is ongoing. But Cooper says the company has begun “a safe, controlled and gradual startup” of the pipeline.

South Dakota officials don’t believe the leak polluted any surface water bodies or drinking water systems. The company disclosed the buried pipeline leak on agricultural land in Marshall County on Nov. 16.

