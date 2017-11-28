Toronto experiences warmest day in November as temperatures spike

Residents in the Greater Toronto Area got to enjoy a brief reprieve from the cool fall weather as temperatures rose noticeably Tuesday.

Global News Meteorologist Anthony Farnell said Toronto had a daytime high of 17 C. By comparison, Farnell said the city felt as warm as Las Vegas Tuesday afternoon. Farnell added St. Catharines, which had a high of 18 C, was the warmest city in Canada.

“This was actually the warmest November day this month and likely the warmest temperature we’ll see until at least March of next year,” Farnell said Tuesday.

According to Environment Canada statistics, average temperatures for this time of year in Toronto are between -3 and 4 C.

The record temperature high for Nov. 28 is 18.8 C and it was set in 1990. The record low is -11.7 C and it was set in 1950.

Looking at the short-term forecast, Farnell said we will continue get a break from winter-like temperatures.

“Strong (southwest) winds have scoured out any remaining cold air and we don’t see a winter pattern setting up until late next week,” he said.

“There is a good chance we are back in the double digits next Wednesday as well before winter settles in.”