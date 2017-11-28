Quebec creates new protected area for caribou in province’s north

Environmental groups are celebrating the Quebec government’s announcement of a huge new protected area intended to preserve caribou habitat in the province’s north.

READ MORE: Letter says federal government should manage Alberta’s threatened caribou

The province says it will create a 10,000-square kilometre protected area in the Montagnes Blanche area about 700 kilometres north of Montreal.

READ MORE: Lawsuit launched against Catherine McKenna over woodland caribou protection

The region is on the edge of Quebec’s commercial forest and is not expected to affect logging operations.

READ MORE: Caribou fight for their lives

The area was one of the measures outlined in the province’s 2013 caribou recovery plan.

READ MORE: Caribou conservation plan divides community

It is home to old-growth boreal forest and hundreds of caribou.

READ MORE: Federal report finds caribou herds and habitat continue to decline

Federal Environment Minister Catherine McKenna is currently evaluating provincial measures to protect caribou habitat to determine if they live up to federal legislation.